Threesome bid backfires for Harare man

A HARARE man lost property to two sex workers he had hired for a threesome last week.

This came to light at the Harare Magistrates’ Court over the weekend when Ruth Mapfumo and Yeukai Chimbanda appeared in court for stealing from Raurie Dustin Michael Hein, an operations manager at Swift Depot in Harare.

They will be back in court today.

The court heard that on December 21, Hein was kerb-crawling at around 11pm when he was flagged down by Mapfumo and Chimbanda.

Hein reportedly asked them to jump into his car and they directed him to a lodge in Eastlea.

It is the State’s case that when they got to the lodge, Mapfumo and Chimbanda changed and became hostile towards Hein, and demanded money from him.

Out of fear and to prevent further escalation, Hein transferred $50 000 to Mapfumo’s EcoCash number.

The two then demanded to be dropped where he had picked them up.

On their way back, Mapfumo, who was in the back seat, allegedly stole Hein’s black satchel containing a laptop, cellphone, tablet and work documents.

Hein discovered that his valuables were missing the next day and filed a police report.

Police tracked down Mapfumo and recovered Hein’s missing property in her wardrobe.

She implicated Chimbanda as her accomplice, who was using Hein’s stolen cellphone, and was arrested.