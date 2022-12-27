Zimbabweans perish in South Africa Christmas holiday accident
6 Zimbabweans were killed on Boxing Day when a vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a head on collision in Musina, South Africa.
Zimbabwe’s Consul General to Johannesburg, Melody Chaurura, confirmed the incident on Monday night, which occurred a few kilometres south of Musina town.
She said:
Yet another dark day for the nation. The Consulate has since confirmed, via the South African Police Services that six Zimbabwe nationals perished this morning in a car accident that occurred around 06 am along N1 Highway, near Dorothy Farm.
The issue is being handled by Musina Police Station. According to details at hand, a truck with registration number FN66GP was driving from Musina heading towards Beitbridge, when a white colt with registration number NSZ778GP driving towards Musina collided head-on with the truck.