POPULAR video vixen, Tariro Gezi, broke down on Instagram after her apartment was ransacked by thieves for the third time on Christmas Day. Tariro is the model who featured in Jah Prayzah’s official video for the song Murder off his album Gwara.

Narrating her ordeal, Tariro said she was traumatised.

“When I got home seeing the kitchen door broken, I thought robbers had tried to get inside and failed. “The thieves broke in and went straight into my room. “Not all rooms were broken into and I don’t know if this person aifembera because it doesn’t make sense “This is the third time that thieves have broken into my house and stolen my money and property,” she said.

Tariro said the latest theft occurred at a time she was in the process of moving out.