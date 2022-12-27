POPULAR video vixen, Tariro Gezi, broke down on Instagram after her apartment was ransacked by thieves for the third time on Christmas Day. Tariro is the model who featured in Jah Prayzah’s official video for the song Murder off his album Gwara.
Narrating her ordeal, Tariro said she was traumatised.
“When I got home seeing the kitchen door broken, I thought robbers had tried to get inside and failed.
“The thieves broke in and went straight into my room.
“Not all rooms were broken into and I don’t know if this person aifembera because it doesn’t make sense
“This is the third time that thieves have broken into my house and stolen my money and property,” she said.
Tariro said the latest theft occurred at a time she was in the process of moving out.
“I was actually in the process of moving out of this house and had saved money for deposit and rentals for the next apartment.
“My daughter’s school fees was also in the house,” she said sobbing uncontrollably.
“That was my life savings, all that I had worked for was under my bed. My iPad and laptop are gone.
“Ndirikurwadziwa guys I cannot be working so hard for someone to just come and steal.
“May the person that did this know no peace. I don’t know pekutangira,” she added.