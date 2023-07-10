Some Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists have effected citizen arrest on double candidates and handed them to police.

News filtering through is that other double candidates in Harare who forged signatures had to jump Girls High School duralhall fearing to be handed over to police by angry CCC supporters.

Double candidates, Terrence Khumbula popularly known as Khumbu for Hunyani Constituency and Trouble Hasha Harare South, were handed over at a ZEC Multi-Party liason meeting at Girls High School.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere confirmed the development:

“2 fraudulent candidates masquerading as CCC (double candidates) Terrence Khumbula (Khumbu) of Hunyani Constituency & Trouble Hasha of Harare South have been arrested at a ZEC Multi Party liaison meeting. Citizens effected the arrest & handed them over to the Police.”

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ZEC has been under fire for accepting fraudulent characters during nomination papers filing.

The main opposition party CCC accused Central Intelligence Organization led Forever Associates of Zimbabwe of causing confusion in their camp.

Zwnews