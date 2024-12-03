SWAPO vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has been elected as the fifth president of the Republic of Namibia.

Nandi-Ndaitwah will be Namibia’s first woman president, after winning the disputed election.

Her election victory was announced in Windhoek on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, opposition parties who vowed to challenge the outcome in court boycotted the announcement of the 2024 election results at the Electoral Commission of Namibia on Tuesday evening.

Ndaitwah received 638 560 votes in Namibia’s 2024 presidential election against her closest competitor, Panduleni Itula, who received 284 106 votes.

Apparently, opposition parties have been waiting for the final results before approaching the courts.