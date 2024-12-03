Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a learner, Anotidaishe Muramba (9) who passed away whilst admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Harare on 02/12/24.

The victim had allegedly reported to his father on 29/11/24, that he was pushed by his classmates at school during child play and complained of back pains.

In other news, Police in Kadoma are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder which occurred at Mutegude Compound,Battlefields on 02/12/24 in which Methembe Bongisani Khumalo (22) was found dead with stab wounds on the ankle and thighs besides a foot path.

The victim was last seen on 01/12/24 at around 2030 hours, being chased by yet to be identified men whom he allegedly had an altercation with during a beer drinking binge.

Anyone with information is being invited to report to any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews