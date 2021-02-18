One person is feared dead after plaincloth detectives in Kwekwe were reportedly involved in a shootout with notorious armed robbers who have been wreaking havoc in the Midlands mining town.

According to sources who spoke to Zwnews, business was brought to a standstill Thursday morning after armed detectives who had been allegedly chasing the armed robbers from Gokwe finally got hold of the notorious robbers near Bata in Kwekwe CBD.

“There was drama at the backyard of Bata and Cooler Box bar after gunshots were fired and one of the three armed robbers was shot and sustained serious injuries. We have been told that he has since passed on,” said the source.

During the time of writing, Midlands police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko could not be reached for confirmation on the matter but a video believed to be that of the said shootout has since gone viral on various social networking platforms.

more details to follow…

