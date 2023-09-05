Image: Zimlive

A suspect in the murders of five homeless men in Harare Central Business District has been arrested.

Thandolwenkosi Ndlovu, 20, is appearing at the Harare Magistrates Court where police are applying for a warrant for further detention following his arrest yesterday.

Ndlovu is also believed to be homeless.

Meanwhile, court has granted police extension to September 7 to detain alleged serial killer.

Ndlovu faces 5 charges of murder and 1 attempted murder of homeless men in Harare.

He opposed police application: “No need for all that, I admit all charges.

Apparently, the Zimbabwe Republic Police promised to give more details on the case later today.