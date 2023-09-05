VIDEO…Grace Mugabe embraced, Chiwenga’s wife ignored
First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa and former First Lady Grace Mugabe are
seen chatting together at the Inauguration Luncheon for President ED while Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga, wife to Vice President Chiwenga, is seen ambling around and standing on the periphery without anyone talking to her.
