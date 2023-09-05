ZANU PF Secretary General Obert Mpofu has implored his South African counterpart to continue to strengthening their stay in power as revolutionary parties.

“We continue to strengthen our stay in power as revolutionary parties to the envy of neocolonial agents,” said Mpofu.

He made this call when African National Congress Secretary General Fikile Mbalula made a courtesy call at ZANU PF Headquarters in Harare this afternoon.

Mbalula recently attended the inauguration ceremony of President Emmerson Mnangwagwa following Zimbabwe’s recent disputed elections.

South Africa, and Zimbabwe are some of African countries still under the rule of former liberation parties.

