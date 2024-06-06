Australia based socialite Susan Mutami has mocked LEAD President Linda Masarira over her decision to forgive her husband despite catching him in bed with her daughter.
Posting on Twitter, Mutami who caused so much controversy when she went live on Twitter, narrating how she was sexually abused by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, said maybe the reason why Masarira had to forgive the husband could be linked to the sexual satisfaction she is getting from him.
“Nyaya yakadai inonetsa Kana murume wamambokadzi akatakura zvombo zvehondo zvinoshanda uye zvisingangowanikwe pese pese nokuti Haisi nyore kuwana makanika anogona kugadzira mota yakaita breakdown kwemakore achiimutsa kunge itsva. Vamwe vanotsvaga makanika mutsva asi mambokadzi vakaona zvakafanira kuti mota yavo irambe ina makanika mutsaru aijaira ane ruzivo nayo. Kungoti hamuzvinzwisise henyu asi Zvinowanikwa mukurarama, panonaka panonetsa kusiya. Unofirapo,” said Mutami
Masarira reportedly forgave her husband while accusing her daughter of seducing him.
What happened according to Linda
I am an adult 41 who is capable of making decisions for herself and her future. My daughter seduced my husband. He was tempted and failed to control himself. He apologised akaripa pachivanhu to me and my parents. My daughter is the one who is unremorseful. Hasn’t apologised since and is bragging to the whole world that she fixed me. I ain’t desperate at all. I put Bonganis weaknesses on a scale and realised that he has 80% good or excellent and 20% fault. Why should I throw away the baby and the water? It is better to deal with the faults and maintain the good