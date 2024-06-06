Australia based socialite Susan Mutami has mocked LEAD President Linda Masarira over her decision to forgive her husband despite catching him in bed with her daughter.

Posting on Twitter, Mutami who caused so much controversy when she went live on Twitter, narrating how she was sexually abused by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, said maybe the reason why Masarira had to forgive the husband could be linked to the sexual satisfaction she is getting from him.

“Nyaya yakadai inonetsa Kana murume wamambokadzi akatakura zvombo zvehondo zvinoshanda uye zvisingangowanikwe pese pese nokuti Haisi nyore kuwana makanika anogona kugadzira mota yakaita breakdown kwemakore achiimutsa kunge itsva. Vamwe vanotsvaga makanika mutsva asi mambokadzi vakaona zvakafanira kuti mota yavo irambe ina makanika mutsaru aijaira ane ruzivo nayo. Kungoti hamuzvinzwisise henyu asi Zvinowanikwa mukurarama, panonaka panonetsa kusiya. Unofirapo,” said Mutami

Masarira reportedly forgave her husband while accusing her daughter of seducing him.

