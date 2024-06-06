At least four people have been confirmed dead and over a dozen others injured after a Phils & Pats bus rammed into the side of a Tenda Bus and flipped it over near Mutangadura, about 40km from the capital on the Harare-Mutare highway.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured were referred to Marondera Provincial Hospital and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

At time of going to print, police officers were currently at the scene. The total number of passengers in the two buses is yet to be confirmed.

The Tenda bus was on the way to Mutare whilst Phils and Pats bus was on the way to Harare

Police say more details will be released in due course.

Zwnews