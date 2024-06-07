South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the African National Congress has decided to form a Government of National Unity (GNU).

This has been seen as “the best option to move the country forward” following the just ended elections.

He said discussions are to follow with a broad range of parties.

ANC failed to get a fifty plus vote to be able to form a government by itself.

A coalition government was another option, however, parties put various demands on the table making it hard to get a conclusion.

Zwnews