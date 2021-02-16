@TembaMliswa stop lying to people and cooking up chats about me anyway it would be in the best interests of the nation for you to tell them what happened at White City in Bulawayo just as you told me when we had finished having sex together.

Hatidi zvekunyepera vanhu ve Zimbabwe ngazvitaurwe zvese. Wanga usingandikumbire here kuti ndikubate kumudhidhi wako uchiti it helps you C*M and it excites u. Uchida four f!ngers mukati. Please leave me alone and in peace @TembaMliswa . Ndinyarewo.