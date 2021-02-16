CONTROVERSY ridden South Africa celebrity duo of DJ Fresh and Euphonik have a lot to be thankful for after they had their rape case thrown out of the window. Rape charges that were placed against the duo have been dismissed.

The case was not heard by a judge but the prosecutor dismissed the charges placed against Euphonik and DJ Fresh as there was not enough evidence to proceed with the prosecution.

Early this year, Mzansi was shocked when a young lady took to Twitter with rape accusations against DJ Fresh and Euphonik. In a recorded police statement, the young lady says she was invited to chill with the duo by a friend in 2011. She says she was drugged alongside her two friends. As a result she has no recollection of who of the 2 raped her.

“@DJFreshSA& @euphonik will you ever acknowledge drunking me & further raping me? I was completed drugged I don’t whether you BOTH raped me or 1 of you did & you later laughed about it the next morning saying we (me & 3 girls) were so drunk we kept blacking out but nasidlwengula” the tweet read.

DJ Fresh and Euphonik were recently dismissed from work by their employer.