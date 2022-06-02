City of Harare (CoH) acting Director of Works Engineer Mapunzamwoyo says the Pomona dumpsite is too far for refuse disposal.

The Pomona dumpsite is located approximately 12.4Km from Harare Central Business District, and according to Mapunzamwoyo the distance to the site is too much for waste disposal.

Speaking a meeting on the Pomona dumpsite deal, the acting director of works said for effective waste management, the dumpsite should not be too far from the CBD.

Apparenyly, Harare Councilors have bowed down to public pressure and suspended the US$344 million Pomona deal.

However more drama may still be in the offing, since the central government had thrown its weight behind the deal.

Government even went on to say the same would be replicated in other key towns across Zimbabwe.

Zwnews