Police in Bulawayo arrested Thabo Dube (19) Magutshwa Pride (23) and Ngonidzashe Mukonyora (29) for murder after they assaulted the victim, Mutuma Mbewe (22) on 17 November 2021 in a bush near New Magwegwe.

The victim was apprehended and detained by the suspects who are till operators, for shoplifting at Hamara Supermarkert, Pumula East Luveve.

The victim escaped from the supermarket and was apprehended by the suspects with help of the public.

On 18 November 2021 the victim died whilst admitted at Mpilo Hospital.

Meanwhile, police in Fort Rixon are investigating circumstances surrounding a murder case which occurred on 18/11/21 at Glengrary Village, Fort Rixon.

The victim, Moment Ncube (22) died upon admission at Bulawayo Hospital due to a deep cut on the head.

Zwnews