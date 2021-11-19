Highly rated Gillingham midfielder Gerald Sithole has pledged his international career to Zimbabwe after sending his papers for a Zimbabwean passport at the Zimbabwean Embassy in the UK on Wednesday.

Sithole who has been a revelation at League One side Gillingham this season applied for a Zimbabwean passport which will make him eligible for selection for the Warriors.

He can play on both flanks and is also comfortable playing as a centre striker.

The 18-year-old was accompanied by his mother, Plaxedes Munyuki, and Team Zimbabwe UK chief executive Marshall Gore. Sithole has made eight League One appearances and played once in the EFL Cup this season. He signed his first professional contract with Gillingham on 17 April 2021 before making his senior debut a week later.

Recently 20 year old Germany based Jonah Fabisch made his debut for the Warriors against Ethiopia as the Zimbabwe Football Association is casting it’s net wider incorporating players of Zimbabwean heritage born in the Diaspora.