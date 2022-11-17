Internet users were left wondering if the marriage of popular sungura musician, Greatman (who was born Tongai Gwaze), is now on the rocks.

This was after the artist posted a series of indicative remarks on his Facebook page in which he also wrote “ZVEMUJOLO,” a figurative phrase people use to describe a tumultuous period in a relationship.

On Wednesday, he updated the word on his page before he posted today, saying:

“Vazhinji tinopinda nemoyo zvinosiya zvatitsonda moyo. (many of us entirely commit, a choice that leaves us crushed when it doesn’t work out).”

Suspecting that Greatman’s marriage could have hit hard times, internet users reacted to the musician’s post and below, we publish some of the comments in response to the post.

