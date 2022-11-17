Internet users were left wondering if the marriage of popular sungura musician, Greatman (who was born Tongai Gwaze), is now on the rocks.
This was after the artist posted a series of indicative remarks on his Facebook page in which he also wrote “ZVEMUJOLO,” a figurative phrase people use to describe a tumultuous period in a relationship.
On Wednesday, he updated the word on his page before he posted today, saying:
“Vazhinji tinopinda nemoyo zvinosiya zvatitsonda moyo. (many of us entirely commit, a choice that leaves us crushed when it doesn’t work out).”
Suspecting that Greatman’s marriage could have hit hard times, internet users reacted to the musician’s post and below, we publish some of the comments in response to the post.
matauriro ako wanyiswa chete- Hazvineyi Hazviyemurwe
Kkkkkkkk wakamboti tinongovabaya baya ka paye zviko wakuchibaiwa navo mjolo pandemic– Trymore Renzva
Asi mukazi ayenda na Sulu kani– Tholakele Ncube
Greatman, who is married to Silibaziso Masara, was embroiled in a war of words with wedding planner TEO Events, who organised his wedding that was, early this year dubbed the wedding of the year.
The acrimony between the artist and TEO Events emerged after the former accused the latter of being secretive during wedding planning. Greatman claimed that this left him in a US$2500.
However, the artist latter ironed out the differences between himself and Matthew Mhembere of TEO Events.
