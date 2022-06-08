Sungura maestro Alick Macheso is launching his new album ‘Tinosvitswa Nashe’ this Friday at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex.

Fellow artist Jah Prayzah has since saluted the Sungura king for what he has achieved for himself and the music industry.

Jah Prayzah writes:

“If consistency was a person. I have so much respect for Mdara wedu Macheso and what he has achieved for himself and the industry.

“Friday he launches a new album & also celebrates his birthday @ the Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex.

“Handei tose tinotsigira nehuwandu hwedu.”

Macheso is one of Zimbabwe’s top Sungura musicians of all times.

He is an award winning guitarist, lyricist, and dancer, having rose to prominence in the early 1990s with his album ‘Magariro’ which carried the hit songs ‘Pakutema munda’ and ‘Baba namai’.

Some of Macheso’s albums include:

Magariro (1998)

Vakiridzo (1999)

Simbaradzo (2000)

Zvakanaka Zvakadaro (2001)

Zvido Zvenyu Kunyanya (2003)

Vapupuri Pupurai (2005)

Ndezvashe (2007)

Zvinoda Kutendwa (2010)

Kwatabva Mitunhu (kure kwekure)(2012)

Tsoka Dzerwendo (2016)

Dzinosvitsa Kure (2018)

Zwnews