If it rains for others, it certainly pours for Zimbabwe’s former Labour and Social Welfare minister Petronella Kagonye.

Kagonye was this Wednesday convicted of theft of trust property after she failed to act upon instructions with regards to the laptops that had been donated by Portraz.

The laptops which were meant for use by schools in Goromonzi South district were converted by Kaghonye to her own use.

more details to follow….

Zwnews