Nigerian football great Sunday Oliseh has praised Al Ahly’s South African soccer coach Pitso Mosimane for his achievement at the biggest stage.

Writing on twitter he praised Mosimane for being a “great African ambassador” following his team’s brave show in their 2-0 loss against European champions Bayern Munich.

Sunday Oliseh is well know for his thunderbolt goal which helped Nigeria’s Super Eagles win 3-2 versus Spain at France 98 World Cup. The man who scored one of the greatest goals ever scored at a World Cup tournament said: