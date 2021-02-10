Khanyi Mbau who announced that she had split from her long-term boyfriend, Tebogo Lerole, for the second time, is now officially dating fugitive Zimbabwe business tycoon Kudzai Terrence Mushonga.

Mushonga who bought an aeroplane in his early 20s is now about 29 years old.

He has been dating Khanyi Mbau from December 2020 though close friends say the two have known each other for quite a long time. According to a source, the couple met through a mutual friend and things became serious quickly.

As if she was aware that her new man’s fugitive status would make people talk, Mbau has been posting pictures of him since last week but with his face obscured or blurred out.

She never announced that he is her new boyfriend but her actions clearly showed she had something to announce to the world.

Her fans quickly put the dots together and realised that Mbau who has been asking people from Zimbabwe to teach her Shona is now romantically linked to a Zimbabwean national.

How do I say good night in Shona?

Who is Kudzai Terrence Mushonga, Khanyi Mbau’s new boyfriend?

Kudzai Terrence Mushonga aka ‘Ndege Boy’ who was recently revealed as Khanyi Mbau’s boyfriend is a wanted man in Zimbabwe where he reportedly defrauded a prominent Harare Micro-Financier of US$166 000 using fake documents in September 2016.

He went under the radar for years only to resurface when Mbau posted his images on her social media pages.

According to a 2017 news report in the state run Herald Newspaper “Manhunt for fraudsters,” Khanyi Mbau’s man and his two friends duped Zimbabwe money landers before vanishing without notice after getting a bail.

See below full details of the con as reported by Zimbabwe Republic Police on 14 June 2017:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is on the hunt for three suspects who defrauded a Harare Micro-Financier of $166 000 using fake documents to apply for a loan. The three are 24-year-old Tatenda Mandimutsira (63-101730060-Z-50) of Dzivarasekwa 2 in Harare, Njabulo Ndebele (24) ID number 45-2000782-X-56 of Brook Village in Borrowdale, Harare and 25-year-old Kudzai Terrence Mushonga (63-1461470-M-43) of Village Way in Borrowdale Brook, Harare. Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba made the announcement in a statement yesterday. “The Zimbabwe Republic Police is looking for three suspects for fraud. “These suspects are wanted for a case of fraud involving $166 000, which occurred in Harare on 10 September 2016,” she said. “The suspects purported to be employees of Dream Air Company which is non-existent and applied for a loan from the complainant who is a registered Micro-Financier. “The suspects produced fake documents for the loan application. The complainant unsuspectingly approved and deposited a total of $166 000 into the accused’s CBZ Bank account. They paid a few instalments so that the complainant could gain trust in them.” Snr Asst Com Charamba said the offence came to light after the suspects applied for yet another loan of $37 500. “The complainant checked with CBZ on the authenticity of the bank statement and realised that it was concocted and reported the matter to the police,” she said. “The suspects were arrested and remanded out of custody, but later defaulted trial.”

Kudzai Mushonga’s net-worth..houses, cars and money

Mushonga is said to have business interests in gas, petroleum and property.

He also owns a fleet of top-range cars including Ferraris, Bentleys, Rolls Royce and latest Range Rovers.