18 Feb Deadline: Harare City announces massive operation Murambatsvina coming this February

All illegal tuckshop owners across town should stop operations and remove their structures before 18 February, 2021. An operation to remove illegal structures is coming soon.

Some of the illegal structures are on road verges and public spaces. The unsightly structures are not helping especially when it rains because some of the structures are causing flooding as they block runoff.

These are some of the illegal housing cooperatives that illegally sold council land to individuals. Occupants of the paddocks are advised to move out and allow the paddocks to be used for their intended purpose.

Included are illegal dwellings which have been built without approval. There are residents taking advantage of the lockdown to build illegally.

Removal of illegal structures at council Crowborough paddocks begins on 2 April, 2021.

