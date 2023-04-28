Police in Zvimba are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Sunday Marimo (44) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 24/04/23 at Dzvene Village, Kutama.

The suspect allegedly attacked to death his wife, Emilia Chatiza (41) with a wooden chair after accusing her of engaging in an extra-marital affair. Meanwhile, police in Wedza are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 26/04/23 at Chibaya Village.

In other news police are looking for another murder suspect, Everisto Magaisa (49) who allegedly attacked to death his mother, Faustina Magaisa (83), with an unknown object, after accusing her of bewitching his father who died in 2017.

The suspect is on the run. Anyone with information is encouraged to report at any nearest Police Station.

