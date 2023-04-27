Police is still investigating the cause of death of Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) general manager Tongai Muzenda (57) died Wednesday night.

National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed his death and said investigations are underway.

Muzenda died after his vehicle allegedly hit an electricity pole and rammed into a perimeter wall around 9: 30 pm in Borrowdale.

“I can confirm the accident occurred in Harare last night. It’s sad. We are still conducting investigations.

“Some are saying he allegedly hit an electricity pole, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a perimeter wall and died on the spot,” said Nyathi.

Muzenda is son to former vice President Simon Muzenda and served as Zanu PF Gutu West Member of Parliament (MP) from 2013-2018. He also served as Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

He was a MMCZ board member before he became an MP.

Muzenda joined MMCZ as the general manager in February 2019.

He had over 30 years of experience in business and marketing. He worked for various organisations, including Anglo American Corporation Services Limited in different managerial capacities and Zimbabwe Alloys Limited, where he served as the Marketing and Commercial Director and Chief Executive Officer.

He held a Master of Business Leadership degree from the University of South Africa and BSC Honours in Economics from the University of Zimbabwe.

mirror