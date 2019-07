Unconfirmed reports have claimed that one of the robbers who attacked and stole from women in a car in Ballantyne Park, Harare, on Saturday, have been arrested by the ZRP Criminal Investigations Department’s Theft from Car (TFC) section.

While an official statement was waited at the time of going to print, the above picture was released showing the man supposedly handcuffed.

3 other suspects are at large, a source said.