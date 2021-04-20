Former ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South, Kiiler Zivhu has urged MDC-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa, who is an ordained pastor with the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe (AFM) to concentrate on one thing either be just a President or a Pastor.

Zivhu says being a politician and a pastor at the same time does not work, adding that politics is neither for those who bank on fasting for everything, or for those who climb mountains with fake prophets.

The former legislator warned Chamisa that he risk getting old without realising his dream of becoming the Republican President.

“Nelson Chamisa sarudza one thing chete chaunoda kuita Pastor kana President not both hazvifambirani zviviri izvi my brother.

“Ungangokuvadzisa vana vevanhu mahara kusvika wachembera. Politics hadzidi kutsanya nokukwira makomo zvaunoita izvo uchiudzwa zviporofita zvenhema Chamisa,” he says.

Chamisa was ordained a pastor after completing a diploma in theology with the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe’s Living Waters Theological Seminary in Harare.

Meanwhile, at one point Chamisa was asked how he was going to balance the dirty world of politics and Christianity, and he said: “Politics is not a dark world. It is politicians who make politics dirty. We must be the light to the world, salt to the earth.”

He urged other public office holders, celebrities and ordinary Zimbabweans to seek God in their lives.

-Zwnews