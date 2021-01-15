Bulawayo residents have been contending with uncollected refuse for a while after the municipality workers went on strike.

Apparently, this has been going on for weeks, with residents now fearing they may contract water borne diseases.

In the times gone by, Bulawayo City Council (BCC) had been citing fuel challenges as the cause for its failure to collect refuse.

However, this time around, Sikhangele Zhou acting town clerk, says a strike by workers is behind the non-collection of refuse.

-Zwnews

Read statement below: