Veteran SABC presenter Welcome ‘Bhodloza’ Nzimande dies.Messages of condolences are pouring in for radio giant, Welcome Bhodloza Nzimande. He passed away in the early hours of this morning after being rushed to hospital following a short illness. The Former Ukhozi FM station manager joined the public broadcaster in 1978

Former Ukhozi Fm station manager and radio presenter Welcome Nzimande, who is regarded as legend of the airwaves died on Friday morning due to a Covid-19 related illness according to his wife Zandile Nzimande. Popularly known as Bhodloza or Ingulube Ncani, Nzimande widely attained popularity both on television and radio when he presented shows such as Ezodumo on SABC1 and Sgiyangengoma on Ukhozi FM.

At the time of his death he was working for the Department of Labour as UIF Board Chairperson, having joined them in 2013 after leaving Ukhozi FM in 2010.

He was one of the station’s legendary presenters having joined the station in the 70s, while it was still known as Radio Bantu.

Nzimande used the power of radio to help defuse political violence, which characterised South African politics in the early 1990s. He further made significant contribution in dealing with taxi violence in KwaZulu-Natal and beyond. It is because of his leadership vision that Ukhozi fm leads various social responsibility projects on education, disability, women empowerment, etc.

When he joined Radio Zulu, the station had just over 3 million listeners; currently it has 6 million and is recognised by the SABC as a major revenue driver with high brand loyalty and confidence ratings. Ukhozi fm staff members and clients will miss his professional approach to various issues.