KAMPALA: Ugandan opposition candidate, Bobi Wine real name Robert Kyagulanyi , has rejected the results declared so far and calls himself the president-elect, despite the electoral body saying some votes are yet to be counted.

He made the announcement as early results give dictator Yoweri Museveni, a commanding lead of almost two-thirds of the votes so far counted.

Bobi Wine alleges Thursday’s polls saw the worst vote-rigging in Uganda’s history but did not provide any evidence to back up his claims.

He says he’ll address the press again in a few hours on the way forward and has declared “the struggle is just beginning.”