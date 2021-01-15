KAMPALA: Ugandan opposition candidate, Bobi Wine real name Robert Kyagulanyi , has rejected the results declared so far and calls himself the president-elect, despite the electoral body saying some votes are yet to be counted.
He made the announcement as early results give dictator Yoweri Museveni, a commanding lead of almost two-thirds of the votes so far counted.
Bobi Wine alleges Thursday’s polls saw the worst vote-rigging in Uganda’s history but did not provide any evidence to back up his claims.
He says he’ll address the press again in a few hours on the way forward and has declared “the struggle is just beginning.”
BREAKING: "Despite the irregularities, we secured a comfortable lead against against Yoweri Museveni. I am confident that we defeated the dictator. I call on all Ugandans to reject the blackmail, stand up and claim their win"-Bobi Wine #UgandaElections pic.twitter.com/zOhzO3j8rO
