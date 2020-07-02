A total of 102 businesspeople have been arrested for allegedly refusing to accept the formerly surrogate ‘bond notes’ which have since been adopted as the Zimbabwean currency.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi made the revelations in a press statement and said 28 cases were set to appear in court.

Nyathi also cautioned traders against rejecting the debatably impotent currency, rendered insignificant by runaway prices of basic commodities.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that traders and business entities who continue to refuse to accept Zimbabwe currency, bond notes and coins as legal tender in business transactions risk being arrested and taken to court for the law to take its course,” Nyathi said.

Most traders, particularly informal business operators have been refusing to transact using money worded ‘bond notes’ and ‘bond coins’.

