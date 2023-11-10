Image credit: Soccer24

Dynamos Football Club players this morning refused to train over unpaid allowances.

Dynamos are second in the Premier Soccer League and will also play in the Chibuku Super Cup final.

Dynamos F.C. (also referred to as both The Glamour Boys, and De-Mbare) is a Zimbabwean professional football club based since 1963 at Rufaro Stadium, Mbare, Harare.

The team currently participates in Zimbabwe’s top-tier, the Premier Soccer League. Founded in 1963 after a merger between two lesser teams in Mbare, Harare Township, Rhodesia, Dynamos quickly became one of the strongest sides in the Rhodesian league, and by the attainment of the independence of Zimbabwe in 1980 had become the country’s most successful football team, having won six national championships. Dynamos have since won 22 league championships – a national record – and at least 16 trophy/ cup honours.

In 1998, Dynamos contested the final of the CAF African Champions League against Ivorian side ASEC MIMOSAS, and lost the two-legged match under highly controversial circumstances.

Historically, Dynamos has been considered one of the greatest African football teams.

Zwnews