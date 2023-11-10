Zambia has partnered with Chinese tech giant ZTE in setting up a mobile smartphone assembly plant dedicated to manufacturing and assembling mobile phones in Zambia.

This contributes to local industry, job creation and technological advancement.

President Hakainde Hichilema recently announced an MoU with ZTE, a leading global ICT solutions provider.

Through the agreement, ZTE is to set up a smartphone assembly plant in Zambia, at a time that has not been disclosed.

“This will be a game changer that brings many jobs, as we increase digital solutions to citizens through our E-government division,” Hichilema said.

A meeting was also held with internet services giant, Tencent.

“We encouraged them to consider opportunities in Zambia for digital platforms, as we push to transform our country into a modern economy through tech advancement,” Hichilema said.

He visited China at the invitation of his counterpart, Xi Jinping.