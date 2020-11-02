Irate Zimbabweans using the micro-blogging Twitter platform have vented their anger on President Emmerson Mnangagwa for ‘lying’ to the nation about his Government’s so-called pursuit to fight against the plague of corruption in the country, saying the 77-year old strongman must walk the talk when it comes to tackling rampant graft in the troubled southern African nation.

This was after the Zimbabwean leader had this Monday afternoon posted a tweet emphasising that those who engage in corrupt tendencies will face the full wrath of the law.

Said the septuagenarian in comments he posted on his handle:

“Let me be very clear. If you engage in or promote corruption, you will be arrested and prosecuted. There are no excuses for corruption. No one is above the law”.

But very few internet users seemed to be taking Mnangagwa seriously, with some even claiming that if he really had real intentions of arresting graft in Zimbabwe, his wife Auxillia and son Collins, could not be walking scot-free as they have also been fingered in corrupt dealings.

When Mnangagwa replaced the long-ruling Robert Mugabe on the back of a military coup in November 2017, he said his New Dispensation was going to treat the fight against corruption as his main priority.

Three years down the line, the Zanu PF leader’s proclamations on fighting corruption continue to degenerated into ‘much talk and no action’.

The Mnangagwa-appointed corruption watchdog, Zacc, has also been dismissed as a toothless dog incapable of effectively arresting the cancer of corruption in the country.

We publish some of the responses to Mnangagwa’s tweet below:

You have been saying this lie for years. If you are serious, start by investigating (former Health Minister Obert Mpofu) over the looting of US$15 billion worth of diamonds, read the Auditors Report & act on it & also look at despicable corruption within your family. They too must be in leg irons. – Majaira Jairosi @MJairosi Why are (First Lady) Auxillia and Collins (Mnangagwa) still roaming the streets?- Brian Bhebhe @BhebheBrian That is a point Mr President but our main worry is evolving in some of your central offices which gives the whole public follow suit. Our question is, when are we going to have stiff repercussions for these corrupt people, because currently its issue of bails and what what?- The Mirror Masvingo @TheMirrorMsv ED How far with the arrest of Collins for US$60m Draxgate? Charamba who looted US$250k? (Former Mines Minister) Obert (Mpofu) who looted $15b from Marange? (Former Public Service Minister Prisca) Mpfumira who stole US$100m. Who will arrest (yourself and fuel mogul Kudakwashe) Tagwirei for looting US$3.2b? Who will arrest Auxilia for Gold smuggling? Hatidi mutemo unobata matemba chete- den @magdenzo79 Yes by you, you mean us the citizens only. Zanu pf, your wife and your sons have been fingered in many corruption deals but nothing has been done, in fact police issues statements to defend them when its the courts duty to judge- Murume aneNdebvu @Madzishe12

Zwnews

Like 224 Dislike 28

101791

0

0

cookie-check

Stop lying to us about fighting Corruption, Mnangagwa told

no