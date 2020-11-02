Former MDC T legislator for Masvingo Central, Tongai Matutu who has joined Zanu PF has been described by some critics as a spy who has just returned to the ‘base’ to report back to his principals after finishing his tour of duty.

Matutu was welcomed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the two Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi at State House in Harare this afternoon.

However, according to analysts, his joining ZANU PF not at the ruling party headquarters, but at State House with the presidium speak volumes.

Renowned political commentator Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya says Matutu’s joining of the ruling party is not a defection, but has just returned home as he has always been their ‘guy.’

“He joins ZANU PF at State House not even at its HQ or Masvingo provincial or district level with the presidium of ZANU PF.

“This speaks volumes of who the character is and what he has been doing all along. Its not surprising. He is CDE all of a sudden.”

And veteran journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono says Matutu, was an infiltrator who has been in the opposition on a spying mission.

He says Matutu has finished his mission and has gone back to the base to receive his remuneration.

“MDC was heavily infiltrated, and is still infiltrated. Uyo apedza basa ava kunopihwa mugowo wake saDJ,” he says.

Another political analyst Elder Mabhunu concurs with both Ruhanya and Chin’ono saying Matutu has been on a mission which upon finishing required him to brief his principals.

“An ordinary defector would have done it at the party headquarters or any other party offices, not at State House,” he says.

Meanwhile, in his welcoming remarks, President Mnangagwa said he felt elated in welcoming back “home” Cde Matutu.

-Zwnews

