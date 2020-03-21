Zimbabweans must stop going to the pubs and other public places in a bid to avoid the spread of the deadly coronavirus following confirmation of the first case of the deadly pandemic, a high-ranking government official has warned.

After the Ministry of Health and Child Care on Friday evening announced that the country has one confirmed case of the pandemic, deputy Information minister Energy Mutodi warned:

“The first Coronavirus case is confirmed in Zimbabwe. Practicing social distance and personal hygiene are emphasized preventative measures. Avoid pubs, theaters, bars, nightclubs & other public places & stay away from persons exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms-coughing, sneezing etc.”

On Friday evening, the Government identified a 38 year-old Caucasian male resident as the first coronavirus case in the country.

“This evening, Friday 20th March 2020, the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital confirmed that a suspected case of COVID-19 has tested positive.”

According to the Ministry, the patient travelled to Manchester, United Kingdom, on March 7th and returned home eight days later after passing through South Africa.

“After arrival he put himself on self-quarantine at home as per our advice to all travelers coming from COVID-19 affected countries. On realizing that he was not feeling too well he contacted his general practitioner by telephone advising him that he had a persistent cough and sneezing. The GP alerted the local COVID-19 Rapid Response Team who immediately went to assess him and recommended that he continue self-isolation at home. Specimens were collected and ferried to the Rerefence lab for testing,” reads part of the statement.

