Barely 20 kilometres from Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s official residence, Kwekwe-based cricketing side Midwest Rhinos and Tanzania played their final T20 match despite a ban on public gatherings by the septuagenarian in the wake of the novel coronavirus epidemic.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Mnangagwa, who stays in the Sherwood ressetlement area near Kwekwe town, recently declared coronavirus a national disaster and concurrently banned all public gatherings with effect from Friday 20 January, 2020.
Despite his ban, Rhinos and Tanzania battled for supremacy in a sixth T20 match at Kwekwe Sports Club on Friday.
Rhinos clinched the T20 tourney albeit losing to the Tanzanians on the final day. Before the clash on Friday, the Kwekwe-based side had already taken an unassailable 4-1 lead over the visiting Tanzanians.

