Barely 20 kilometres from Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s official residence, Kwekwe-based cricketing side Midwest Rhinos and Tanzania played their final T20 match despite a ban on public gatherings by the septuagenarian in the wake of the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Mnangagwa, who stays in the Sherwood ressetlement area near Kwekwe town, recently declared coronavirus a national disaster and concurrently banned all public gatherings with effect from Friday 20 January, 2020.

Despite his ban, Rhinos and Tanzania battled for supremacy in a sixth T20 match at Kwekwe Sports Club on Friday.

Rhinos clinched the T20 tourney albeit losing to the Tanzanians on the final day. Before the clash on Friday, the Kwekwe-based side had already taken an unassailable 4-1 lead over the visiting Tanzanians.

