Step Down And I’ll Give You Women And Whisky-Chamisa Tells ED

Yesterday at St Luke’s, Lupane, MDC-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa revealed he would give President Mnangagwa a farm, women and whisky if he resigned and left him to run the country.

Mr Chamisa was speaking at a campaign rally ahead of Lupane East Constituency by-election on Saturday.

At the rally, Chamisa said he had already hatched a retirement plan for President Mnangagwa, with women and alcohol waiting for him should he call it quits.

“I will give him (President) a farm together with (VPs) Chiwenga and Mohadi. I want to say sit and be quiet. I will give you whisky and I’ll give you women. Whatever you want I’ll give you,” he said.