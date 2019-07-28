Top Cop In Dock For Diverting Fuel To The Black Market

A Police Station Officer-in-Charge of Mataga, Mberengwa growth point, has appeared in court facing three counts of criminal abuse of office.

Ngqabutho Fuyane is alleged to have bought fuel under the pretext of using it for police duties when in fact he intended to divert it to the black market.

This was revealed when Fuyane appeared before Zvishavane magistrate Mr Shepard Munjanja last week.

The accused pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to the 6th of July.

The State, represented by Miss Caroline Mafunga, alleges that in contravention of section 140 of the Environmental Management Act, Fuyane diverted 200 litres of fuel to the black market. Mafunga said:

The accused bought 200 litres of diesel claiming that it was for the Zimbabwe Republic Police. He paid for the said fuel using his EcoCash account. After buying the fuel, he placed it in eight plastic containers and loaded it into a police vehicle and drove off. The accused converted the fuel to his own personal use instead of taking it to Mataga ZRP camp as he had earlier indicated.

The accused is also reported to have bought another 200 litres of diesel with the help of a friend named as Chihora also purporting that the fuel was for the police station.

He, however, did not take the fuel to the ZRP station.

-state Media