6 killed in Gweru-Masvingo road accident

Six people died after a head-on collision between a Toyota Hiace commuter omnibus and a Honda Jersey at the 58 kilometre peg along the Gweru-Masvingo road near Chachacha Shopping Centre this Sunday morning, Midlands Province.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident saying five died on the spot while one died on admission at Gweru General Hospital.

“Three people who were injured in the fatal accident are admitted at hospital for medical attention. One of the injured is receiving treatment at Shurugwi District Hospital while two others are admitted at Gweru General Hospital,” he said.

The Honda fit was heading to South Africa while the commuter omnibus was heading to Kwekwe when the accident happened around 9am.

zbc