Norton independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says he is drafting and going to present a motion in Parliament for the declaration of July 1 as a public holiday in honour of the late vice president Joshua Nkomo.

“This is despite the fact Dr. Nkomo was known as ‘Father Zimbabwe’ and a founding member of the struggle.

“It would therefore be a befitting honour to declare the 1st of July a public holiday in recognition of this giant of Africa & advocate for peace and unmatched revolutionary,” he says.

Mliswa says as such he will soon be presenting a motion in the National Assembly.

“What is the purpose of calling him Father Zimbabwe when his legacy is only reflected by his statue in Bulawayo or having a few roads and airport named after him?

“After all the late RGM’s birthday has been recognised too.

“Let us duly honour this selfless leader accordingly,” he says.

The late vice president played a major role in the liberation of Zimbabwe from the colonial grip.

Nkomo died on 1 July 1999 and he was declared a national hero.

As stated by Mliswa a number of streets were named after him, however there is no holiday declared in his honour despite his huge stature.

