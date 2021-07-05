The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has stopped the trading in Padenga shares at the bourse as the company prepares to migrate to the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX).

VFEX is a subsidiary of the ZSE established to kick start the Offshore Financial Services Centre.

Padenga’s proposed move is scheduled for the 9th of July 2021.

The company made the announcement in June this year that it would migrate to VFEX to take advantage of new government incentives as well as to attract fresh capital.

The company’s shareholders supported the proposal at an Exraordinary General Meeting on Friday.

-Zwnews