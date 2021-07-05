Pope Francis has appointed the Reverend Father Raphael Macebo Mabuza Ncube, as the new Bishop of Hwange Diocese, reports the Newshawks.

Fr Ncube is at the moment a lecturer at Chishawasha Seminary.

Ncube replaces the Right Rev José Alberto Serrano Antón, who has stepped down.

Ncube was born in Nkayi in 1973 and entered the preparatory seminary of Mazowe (1993-1994).

He received his philosophical formation in Saint Augustine’s Regional Major Seminary in Bulawayo (1994-1996).

In 2000,he attained his Baccalaureate in theology and became a priest in 2001.