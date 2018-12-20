Statement on “alleged abortion”…. and hospitalisation of Linda Masarira

Linda Masarira’s close associates have issued a media statement dispelling rumours and information that the controversial activist who is also MDC-Khupe spokesperson is hospitalised after a failed abortion.

The statement provided to Zim Eye by an associate who identified herself as Vongai reads as follows:

THIS statement seeks to clarify developing issues surrounding the current hospitalisation of Linda T. Masarira.

It is with deepening sadness that the trending stories purporting that Ms Masarira is pregnant and requests donations for abortion are not only false but maliciously peddled with the intention of soiling her reputation and continue the cyber-bullying trend directed at her.

The following points seek to clarify her medical issue and will therefore divulge personal health information in a bid to shed light on her current issue.

Linda was rushed to Emergency 24 hr rooms following the bursting of ovarian cysts.

She has been discharged pending the raising of cash for an emergency full hysterectomy.

The name of the Doctor and gynaecologist handling her medical case can and will be availed to persons who seek to help her. Scan evidence can also be availed.

All communications are currently going through her delegated communication team, as the hate speech may cause further damage to her health, as hypertension will delay her operation.

In as much as there may be false stories making circulation on social media, may we stop and reflect on the implications of sharing unverified news on social media, as it not only affects her person, but has an effect on her immediate family as well.

We thank you for your continued prayers and well wishes, that even in a time of socio-political tensions, we may put aside our differences and practise Ubuntu/Hunhu as we are all a part of the human race.

May all communications be directed to the following persons: Abigail Mupambi and myself. Linda remains offline for health reasons.

Thank you and God bless.