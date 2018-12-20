ED Govt turns to n’angas and spirit mediums as Zim economy faces collapse

Zimbabwe’s tough political and economic climate has proved to be fertile ground for superstition to blossom as people are forced to turn to spirit mediums, sangomas and the men of the cloth for solutions and the ruling government is not exempted from this.

It is not surprising that ZANU -PF has resolved to honor the ancestral spirits and seek their direction in correcting “wrongs” perpetrated after the country’s independence in 1980.

This development is according to the party’s resolution at the recently ended annual national people’s conference which was held in Esigodini.

“There should be ceremonies in honor of ancestral spirits that guided the nation during the armed struggle; this should be conducted by the party and government,” read the resolutions in part.

“Spirit mediums should also lead the nation in correcting the wrongs that supposedly happened spiritually after independence in our country.”

This is not the first time the desperate government has turned to spirit mediums in an attempt to solve the country’s economic problems.

Zimbabwe has a long history of the involvement of spirit mediums in matters of national interest, predating independence. The most popular are Mbuya Nehanda and Sekuru Kaguvi’s involvement in the country’s liberation struggle.

The country is teetering on the brink of collapse, nostalgic of the 2008 economic depression. During the economic depression, Zanu-PF was quick to jump onto the “diesel n’anga” bandwagon after Rotina Mavhunga, a fraudster and self-proclaimed spirit medium from Chinhoyi convinced top government officials that purified diesel (NOT crude oil) was coming out of a rock. She was later imprisoned for her misdeeds, but not before making fools of senior government officials who included Vice President Kembo Mohadi and former Minister of Defense Sydney Sekeramayi.

The government channeled a lot of resources, including helicopters, vehicles and money, in pursuit of acquiring the precious oil from the spirit medium.

agencies