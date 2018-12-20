Mnangagwa Govt won’t allow South Africa to arrest Grace Mugabe

Deputy Zimbabwe Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Energy Mutodi has fired warning shots at South Africa for issuing a warrant of arrest against former First Lady Grace Mugabe.

The Minister said that the government was not going to allow their southern neighbours to embarrass the country through former President Robert Mugabe’s immediate family.

The combative Mutodi took to Twitter and declared:

“We note a warrant of arrest on Grace Mugabe for a crime allegedly committed while she was on a diplomatic visit in South Africa. We make it clear that Zimbabwe will not smile on any attempt to embarrass, harass or degrade former President Mugabe or his immediate family members.”

Mutodi is a close ally and longtime friend of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Zimbabweans and a number of African nationalist groups are largely sympathetic to Grace Mugabe as they view the AfriForum as a vindictive white run organisation that is pursuing the former First Lady mainly because of her ethnicity.

