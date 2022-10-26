The British Embassy in Harare has dismissed traditional claims that sanctions imposed on select Zimbabwean authorities and companies have an adverse impact on the economy of the landlocked southern African nation.

In a statement, Britain said it continued to trade with Zimbabwe, claiming that US$175 million was realized from trade between the two countries last year.

“To be absolutely clear, the UK has targeted sanctions on five Zimbabwean officials and one entity for human rights violations and serious corruption,” partly reads the statement from the Embassy dated 25 October 2022.

According to the Embassy,

“The five individuals (on the sanctions list) are Owen Ncube, Isaac Moyo, Godwin Matanga, Anselem Sanyatwe and Kudakwashe Tagwirei. The entity is the Zimbabwe Defense Industries. These economic measures do not affect trade or economic development”. “Trade between UK and Zimbabwe was 175 million USD last year. We are working hard to increase this. The UK also provides considerable development assistance to education and health care in Zimbabwe- 114 million USD this year. This is assistance in support of Zimbabwe’s own National Development Strategy. We want to see Zimbabwe succeed. Anything to suggest that the UK wants to harm Zimbabwe or ordinary Zimbabweans is simply false,” added the Embassy.

See Statement below:

Zwnews