In a depressing development, a 27-year-old Harare woman killed her husband using a kitchen knife after he had failed to satisfactorily answer why he had been away for three days.

The incident happened on Monday this week, the Zimbabwe Republic Police said in a statement.

“ZRP Marimba has arrested Rachel Gomba (27) for a case of murder in which she allegedly fatally stabbed her husband, Paddy Mangisa Mlambo (27), with a kitchen knife once on the thigh in Marimba, Harare, on 24/10/22 at around 0600 hours,” tweeted the police. “The couple had a fight after the husband, who had been away for three days, failed to give a satisfactory answer,” the police said.

In another incident that occurred last Sunday, police in Victoria Falls arrested a foreign national, Onuoha Desmond Onyii (46) at the Victoria Falls International airport after he was found in possession of approximately 1kg of cocaine stashed in the linings of hats and jackets.

Zwnews