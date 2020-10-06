Prominent political analyst and human rights defender, Pedzisai Ruhanya, has called on Zimbabweans to use WhatsApp and other ICT platforms responsibly, so as not to find themselves in trouble.

His call comes after an alleged White City stadium, ‘bomber’ was recently jailed 12 years for the offence after he bragged on WhatsApp that he carried out the unlawful act.

“ICTs such as WHATSAPP and other digital platforms should be used responsibly to avoid such circumstances especially in authoritarian regimes such as Zimbabwe.

“As a way of procedure, do not use these platforms to promote unlawful and undemocratic activities,” he says.

Apparently, former cabinet minister and G40 kingmaker, Jonathan Moyo recently made sensational claims that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government was spying on citizens’ phone and internet based communications.

Moyo claimed that a centre has been set up in Harare to spy on private communications by Zimbabweans.

He said the centre has been on trial run and would soon go full throttle.

“Group Captain PEACEMAKER CREDO KEREKE was appointed to head the Cybersecurity Centre in Marlborough, Harare, built & capacitated by the CHINESE to illegally snoop on phone & internet based communications in Zim.

“The Centre has been on a trial run. It’s ready to go full throttle!” said Moyo.

Moyo said there should be clear definition between enemies of state and enemies of the ruling party.

“Hello Group Captain PEACEMAKER CREDO KEREKE. Don’t use your Chinese built CYBER SNOOPING CENTRE to identify citizens for abduction & torture.

“Distinguish between national interest & president’s interest; enemies of the state & enemies of the president; Zim & ZanuPF!”

